Yemen's Houthis say fired ballistic missile at Saudi capital, Riyadh...

Yemen 's Shiite Houthi rebels said late on Friday they had fired a ballistic missile toward Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, but reports from Saudi Arabia said the missile had been intercepted and destroyed. In a report by the rebel-controlled Saba news agency, Houthis claimed they had fired a "Burkan 2 ballistic missile" toward Riyadh Friday night.

