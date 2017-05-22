Yemeni Protesters pelt UN envoy's mot...

Yemeni Protesters pelt UN envoy's motorcade with rocks, eggs

Protesters linked to anti-government Shiite rebels have pelted the motorcade of the U.N. envoy to Yemen with rocks, shoes and eggs as the Mauritanian diplomat was leaving the airport at the capital, Sanaa. The envoy, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, was not hurt in the Monday incident.

