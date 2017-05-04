Yemeni officials: Saudi king calms te...

Yemeni officials: Saudi king calms tensions with UAE

" Yemeni officials say Saudi Arabia's King Salman had to step in recently to calm tensions between President Abded Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the United Arab Emirates. The officials said on Wednesday that Hadi had accused the Emiratis, who are supporting him in Yemen with troops against Shiite rebels known as Houthis, of meddling in sovereign affairs, especially in the southern city of Aden where they had allegedly encouraged some locals to reject government orders.

Chicago, IL

