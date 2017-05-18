Yemen Urged to respond to Cholera Crisis

Yemen Urged to respond to Cholera Crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Al Bawaba

Yemeni men suspected of being infected with cholera receive treatment at a hospital in Sanaa on May 12, 2017. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz has ordered the Kingdom to respond urgently to the cholera outbreak in Yemen, through coordination between King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid , the Yemeni Ministry of health, the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... May 8 Solarman 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar '17 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16) Nov '16 george whyte 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,774 • Total comments across all topics: 281,180,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC