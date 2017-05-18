Yemen Urged to respond to Cholera Crisis
Yemeni men suspected of being infected with cholera receive treatment at a hospital in Sanaa on May 12, 2017. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz has ordered the Kingdom to respond urgently to the cholera outbreak in Yemen, through coordination between King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid , the Yemeni Ministry of health, the World Health Organization and UNICEF.
