Yemen Travel Warning

U.S. citizens are urged to defer travel to Yemen and for those U.S. citizens currently living in or visiting Yemen to depart. Washington, DC - infoZine - The U.S. Department of State warns U.S. citizens against all travel to Yemen because of the high security threat level posed by ongoing conflict and terrorist activities.

