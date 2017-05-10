Yemen: MSF calls for increased response to cholera outbreak

Sana'a, Yemen - MA©decins Sans FrontiA res teams in Yemen are receiving and treating a growing number of people with cholera and acute watery diarrhoea in the governorates of Amran, Hajja, Al-Dhale', Taiz, and Ibb. The number of patients has drastically increased over the past two weeks, reaching a total of more than 780 cases since 30 March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.