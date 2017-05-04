Yemen: 'Love is stronger than war'

Yemen: 'Love is stronger than war'

It was a happy day for 26-year-old Amer Almontasir as he embarked on a long-awaited new chapter in his life. In spite of the war that has ravaged Yemen and his hometown of Ibb, Almontasir was marrying his college sweetheart.

