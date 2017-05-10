Yemen declares state of emergency in ...

Yemen declares state of emergency in Sanaa over cholera

18 hrs ago

A woman sits next to her son who is infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 14, 2017. Officials in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, controlled by the armed Houthi movement, declared a state of emergency on Sunday after an outbreak of cholera, which has killed dozens of people.

Chicago, IL

