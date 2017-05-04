Yemen Confirms 69 New Cholera Cases I...

Yemen Confirms 69 New Cholera Cases In Capital

Malaysian National News Agency

A total of 69 new cases of cholera were registered to a state-run hospital in Yemen's capital of Sanaa over the past week, China's Xinhua news agency reported a hospital official as saying. Two of the laboratory confirmed cases have died, Nasr al-Kadasi, director of al-Jomuhory hospital, told Xinhua on Friday.

Chicago, IL

