WHO: Speed of Yemen cholera outbreak 'unprecedented'
Yemen could see 250,000 cholera cases within six months, as death toll rises to 242, World Health Organization says. Nearly 23,500 suspected cases of cholera have been registered in war-ravaged Yemen in the past three weeks, the World Health Organization said, as the death toll of the outbreak climbed to at least 242.
