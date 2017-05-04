Victim of Yemen's war: the death of J...

Victim of Yemen's war: the death of Jamila, aged seven

Eyes half open and sunken deep into their sockets, little Jamila Ali Abdu already looked half dead for most of her 12-day stay at the malnutrition ward of Yemen's Hodeidah hospital. Father of malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, sits as she lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017.

