US Forces Killed Five Civilians in Yemen Raid, According to Rights Group

A Yemeni child, with his face painted in the colours of his national flag, looks on during an anti-US protest staged by supporters of the Huthi rebels in Sanaa on May 20, 2017. Five civilians were killed in a US military raid in Yemen, a rights group has claimed, disputing the official report that seven al-Qaeda fighters died in Tuesday's "counter-terrorism operation".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.