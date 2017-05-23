US forces kill seven al-Qaeda militan...

US forces kill seven al-Qaeda militants in Yemen, says Pentagon

19 hrs ago

US forces have carried out a raid on an al-Qaeda compound in Yemen, killing seven militants, the US military says. They were killed "through a combination of small arms fire and precision air strikes" in the Marib governorate, east of Sanaa, on Tuesday morning.

