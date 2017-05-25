UN wants investigation into attack on Yemen envoy's convoy

The UN on Thursday urged authorities in Houthi-controlled Sanaa to investigate a "grave attack" on the convoy of its envoy to Yemen during his visit to the capital. UN special envoy, Ismail Ahmed was in Sanaa for three days of talks aimed at preventing military action at the strategic port of Hodeidah, the entry point for 70 per cent of Yemen's food supplies as well as humanitarian aid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.