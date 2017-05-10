UN still has 'a million questions' on...

UN still has 'a million questions' on Syria after Astana deal

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The United Nations still has "a million questions" about a Syria deal struck last week by Russia, Turkey and Iran, with a reported reduction in the fighting but aid convoys remain almost totally stalled, a U.N. aid official said on Thursday. Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, addresses a news conference at Sanaa airport at the end of a visit to Yemen May 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... May 8 Solarman 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar '17 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16) Nov '16 george whyte 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC