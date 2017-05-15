UN aids Yemenis in embattled Mokha; warns of cholera's spread amid crippled health systems

UNHCR assistance is distributed for more than 6,200 individuals in Taizz's embattled district of Mokha, one of the worst affected areas in the Yemeni governorate. Photo: UNHCR/Adem Shaqiri 16 May 2017 – The United Nations refugee agency today confirmed that for only the third time this year, its field teams were able to distribute humanitarian aid in the embattled district of Mokha, in Yemen's Red Sea governorate of Taizz.

