UAE says it sent military recruits to Yemen island for drill
The United Arab Emirates says it sent military recruits for training on a Yemeni island where its troops have been stationed. UAE's state-run WAM news agency on Monday night described the training on Socotra Island as "intensive," saying it included battle skills, weapons training and first aid.
