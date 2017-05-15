UAE says it sent military recruits to...

UAE says it sent military recruits to Yemen island for drill

The United Arab Emirates says it sent military recruits for training on a Yemeni island where its troops have been stationed. UAE's state-run WAM news agency on Monday night described the training on Socotra Island as "intensive," saying it included battle skills, weapons training and first aid.

