UAE builds up Yemen regional army but country fragments

Since a Yemeni force trained and funded by the United Arab Emirates recaptured the southern port of Mukalla from al Qaeda fighters a year ago, the Gulf state's efforts to consolidate progress risks being compromised by traditional rivalries. Divisions within Yemen's heavily tribal society as well as secessionist sentiment among troops and leaders in the once-independent south make building a truly national army an almost impossible task for the UAE right now.

Chicago, IL

