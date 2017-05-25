U.N. wants investigation into attack ...

U.N. wants investigation into attack on Yemen envoy's convoy

The United Nations urged authorities in Houthi-controlled Sanaa on Thursday to investigate a "grave attack" on the convoy of its envoy to Yemen during his visit to the capital. U.N. special envoy, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed was in Sanaa for three days of talks aimed at preventing military action at the strategic port of Hodeidah, the entry point for 70 percent of Yemen's food supplies as well as humanitarian aid.

