Thousands protest at Yemen president'...

Thousands protest at Yemen president's sacking of southern leaders

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Reuters

Supporters of the separatist Southern Movement demonstrate against recent decisions by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi that sacked senior officials supported by the United Arab Emirates, including Aden governor Aidaroos al-Zubaidi, in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen May 4, 2017. Supporters of the separatist Southern Movement demonstrate against recent decisions by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi that sacked senior officials supported by the United Arab Emirates, including Aden governor Aidaroos al-Zubaidi, in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen May 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar '17 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16) Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,813 • Total comments across all topics: 280,832,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC