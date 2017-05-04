Thousands protest at Yemen president's sacking of southern leaders

Supporters of the separatist Southern Movement demonstrate against recent decisions by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi that sacked senior officials supported by the United Arab Emirates, including Aden governor Aidaroos al-Zubaidi, in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen May 4, 2017. Supporters of the separatist Southern Movement demonstrate against recent decisions by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi that sacked senior officials supported by the United Arab Emirates, including Aden governor Aidaroos al-Zubaidi, in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen May 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.