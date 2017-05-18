Syrian government denies U.S. claim of crematorium at prison
The Syrian government on Tuesday denied U.S. accusations that a crematorium had been built at one of its prisons that could be used to dispose of detainees' remains. A foreign ministry statement published by state news agency SANA said the U.S. administration had come out with "a new Hollywood story detached from reality" by alleging the crematorium had been built at Sednaya military prison near Damascus.
