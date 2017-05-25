Senators Target Trump's Proposed $110...

Senators Target Trump's Proposed $110B Weapons Deal With Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: US News & World Report

Yemenis search for survivors under the rubble of houses in Sanaa on June 12, 2015, following an overnight Saudi-led coalition air strike. Lawmakers concerned about Saudi Arabia's conduct in Yemen want to block the oil-rich autocracy from acquiring at least some of the $110 billion in weapons proposed for sale last week by President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... May 8 Solarman 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar '17 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16) Nov '16 george whyte 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,513,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC