Rebels in famine-hit Yemen declare emergency as cholera deaths top 180, more cases surging
Rebel authorities in Yemen's capital have sounded the alarm over a spreading cholera outbreak that has killed dozens in the war-torn country, calling for urgent international assistance. The International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday said 184 people had died of cholera since April 27, with another 11,000 suspected cases diagnosed across the country.
