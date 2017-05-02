Powerful Saudi prince says no space for dialogue with Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia's deputy crown prince said Tuesday in a rare and wide-ranging interview that there is no space for dialogue with rival Iran due to its Shiite ambitions "to control the Islamic world." The interview, which aired on multiple Saudi TV channels, offered a glimpse into how Mohammed bin Salman views the kingdom's top rival.
