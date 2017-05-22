Persistent persecution of Bah ' in Ye...

Persistent persecution of Bah ' in Yemen - unacceptable,' and must stop, says UN expert

"The recent escalation in the persistent pattern of persecution of the BahA 'A community in Sana'a mirrors the persecution suffered by the BahA 'A s living in Iran," said the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, Ahmed Shaheed. "Many Yemeni BahA 'A families in Sana'a have left their homes and live in constant fear."



