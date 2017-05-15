No Armenian citizens in cholera-stricken Yemen, Armenian MFA spox says
There are no Armenian citizens in Yemen, stricken by cholera outbreak, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said on Twitter. "According to the information clarified by the Embassy of Armenia to Egypt, there are no Armenian citizens in Yemen," Tigran Balayan wrote.
