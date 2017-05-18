MSF in Yemen: Cholera outbreak threatens to get out of control
Sana'a - As cases of cholera and acute watery diarrhea rise across Yemen, international medical organisation MA©decins Sans FrontiA res warns that the outbreak is threatening to get out of control and calls for an urgent and appropriate response. The number of suspected cases has more than doubled in the past five days, from 11,000 on 14 May to more than 23,500 on 19 May, according to World Health Organization figures.
