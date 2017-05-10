Medical agencies warn Yemenis face a ...

Medical agencies warn Yemenis face a new deadly threat: cholera

10 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

New York: Cholera, a waterborne disease that can quickly explode into a public health disaster, has begun to spread in Yemen, a war-ravaged country ill equipped to fight it. The World Health Organisation and Doctors Without Borders, the international medical charity, reported on Tuesday what they described as alarming increases in the number of cholera cases in Yemen in the past few weeks.

