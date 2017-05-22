Major epidemic of cholera feared in Yemen
PanARMENIAN.Net - A major epidemic of cholera is feared in Yemen , according to charity Save the Children, BBC News reports. Almost 250 people have died of the disease this month alone, with hundreds of suspected cases being reported every day, it says.
