Islamic State shelling kills 7 in Syria's Deir al-Zor city: monitor

Heavy shelling by Islamic State militants killed at least seven people in the eastern Syrian city of Deir al-Zor on Sunday night, a war monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based organization that monitors the war, said the militants continued to shell the city's government-held districts on Monday.

