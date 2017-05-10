IS-held priest video appeal
Bangalore, May 10: A third video of a Catholic priest kidnapped by the Islamic State in Yemen more than a year ago has emerged, rekindling hopes but his mission in Bangalore said it had no clue what steps the Church and the government were taking to secure his release. Father Tom Uzhunnalil, a priest from the Salecian mission here, is seen making a fervent appeal to his family to help free him.
