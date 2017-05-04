Irreplaceable Museum Mummies Latest Casualty of Yemen Civil War
The civil war in Yemen has claimed more than 10,000 lives during the past two years, and now it's hurting the country's cultural institutions by destroying museum mummies. Art and other museum pieces are frequently lost during widescale wars, which ultimately hurts the heritage and economy of any area afflicted by this specific issue.
