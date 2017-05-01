In Yemen, a young girl overcomes adversity to excel in school
In Yemen, children with albinism often face discrimination and exclusion from their peers, and sometimes from teachers as well. Learn how thirteen-year-old Hosson has gathered strength in the face of adversity, and now excels in school and supports children who have been affected by conflict.
