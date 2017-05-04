Hundreds of cholera cases reported in...

Hundreds of cholera cases reported in Yemen

4 hrs ago Read more: RTE.ie

At least 570 suspected cases of cholera have surfaced in war-torn Yemen in the past three weeks, sparking fears of a potential epidemic, Doctors Without Borders said today. Healthcare has dramatically deteriorated in Yemen as conflict between Iran-backed rebels and the Saudi-supported government continues to escalate, leaving hospitals destroyed and millions struggling to find access to food and clean water.

Chicago, IL

