Food imports at all-time low as Yemen faces 'disaster': aid groups

Commercial food imports are at a record low in crisis-hit Yemen as the country facing the world's largest food security crisis could also see a vital port shut down, aid groups said Wednesday. International concern for the lives of tens of millions of Yemenis is rising amid fears of a military attack on Hodeida, a Red Sea port that is the main entry point for aid and imports.

