Fast-spreading cholera outbreak in wa...

Fast-spreading cholera outbreak in war-torn Yemen kills scores

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

As of Monday, 184 people in Yemen have died from the disease, while the number of suspected cholera cases has increased to 11,000, up dramatically from just over 2,000 cases two weeks ago, according to Alexandre Faite, head of the delegation at the Red Cross in the country located at the southern end of the Arabian Peninsula. Sanaa has seen a lot of rain recently, which has contributed to the spread of cholera, a water-borne disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... May 8 Solarman 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar '17 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16) Nov '16 george whyte 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC