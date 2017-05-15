Fast-spreading cholera outbreak in war-torn Yemen kills scores
As of Monday, 184 people in Yemen have died from the disease, while the number of suspected cholera cases has increased to 11,000, up dramatically from just over 2,000 cases two weeks ago, according to Alexandre Faite, head of the delegation at the Red Cross in the country located at the southern end of the Arabian Peninsula. Sanaa has seen a lot of rain recently, which has contributed to the spread of cholera, a water-borne disease.
