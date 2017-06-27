Crescent Moon for Holy Month of Ramadan not spotted in Qatar
Yemenis shop in a market in the old city of Yemeni capital Sanaa, as the faithful prepare for the start of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, on May 25, 2017. AFP / Mohammed Huwais Doha: The Moon Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced it could not sight the crescent moon for the holy month of Ramadan on Thursday evening.
