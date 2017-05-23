Clashes between US Troops, Al-Qaida Militants in Yemen
U.S. helicopters airlifted soldiers to a central Yemeni province where they targeted an al-Qaida compound, clashing with suspected militants and killing at least seven of them early on Tuesday, according to the American military, Yemeni security officials and tribal leaders. The Central Command said the U.S. forces killed the militants using "a combination of small arms fire and precision airstrikes" to attack the compound, believed to be used as a "safe haven" by senior al-Qaida leaders.
