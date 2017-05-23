Clashes between US Troops, Al-Qaida M...

Clashes between US Troops, Al-Qaida Militants in Yemen

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Max

U.S. helicopters airlifted soldiers to a central Yemeni province where they targeted an al-Qaida compound, clashing with suspected militants and killing at least seven of them early on Tuesday, according to the American military, Yemeni security officials and tribal leaders. The Central Command said the U.S. forces killed the militants using "a combination of small arms fire and precision airstrikes" to attack the compound, believed to be used as a "safe haven" by senior al-Qaida leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... May 8 Solarman 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar '17 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16) Nov '16 george whyte 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,813 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC