Cholera Outbreak Hits Houthi-run Prison in Yemen's Sanaa

Yemeni men suspected of being infected with cholera receive treatment at a hospital in Sanaa on May 12, 2017. A cholera outbreak has been reported in a Houthi-run prison in Yemeni capital Sanaa, according to a local rights activist.

