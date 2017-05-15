Cholera emergency declared in Yemeni capital10 min ago
Sanaa, May 15 A state of emergency has been declared in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, after an outbreak of cholera killed scores of people, the media reported on Monday. Hospitals in the city, which is controlled by the Shia Houthi rebels, are crowded with cholera patients, the BBC quoted the Red Cross as saying.
