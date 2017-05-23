Australia citizen freed in Yemen with Oman's help
An Australian citizen kidnapped in Yemen last year has been released following assistance by the sultanate of Oman, the Australian Foreign Ministry has said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35750899.ece/47a16/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-de827329-2f47-4977-92a7-98b515049a30_I1.jpg An Australian citizen kidnapped in Yemen last year has been released following assistance by the sultanate of Oman, the Australian Foreign Ministry has said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
