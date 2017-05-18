Attack on Yemen's port would push cou...

Attack on Yemen's port would push country nearer famine - U.N.

An attack on Yemen's Hodeidah port would push the country closer to famine as humanitarian agencies have no other way to deliver all the food and aid that is needed, a U.N. official said on Thursday. A Saudi-led military coalition has been preparing an assault on the key Red Sea port, which is the point of entry for nearly 80 percent of Yemen's food imports.

Chicago, IL

