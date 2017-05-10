Attack on Yemeni port would displace at least 400,000 - UN

An attack on Yemen's Hodeidah port would displace more than 400,000 people, the UN International Organization for Migration said on Friday, doubling its previous minimum estimate. "A minimum of 400,000 people will flee the city eastwards, once Al Hudaydah is under attack," IOM's Director of Operations and Emergencies Mohammed Abdiker said in a statement, using a different English spelling for the port's name.

