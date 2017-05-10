Arab League Condemns Secessionist Rumblings in Southern Yemen
The Arab League on Saturday said it was "disturbed" by recent developments in Yemen following the declaration of an independent transitional political council to govern the south of the country by a former government minister earlier this week. On Thursday, the former governor of the southern city of Aden, Aidaroos al-Zubaidi, announced the formation of the "Southern Transitional Council" , a matter of weeks after he was controversially dismissed by President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi earlier this month.
