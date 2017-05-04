AQAP leader discusses complex war in Yemen
Al Malahem Media, the main propaganda arm for Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula , published a "dialogue" with Qasim al Raymi on Apr. 30. Raymi was named AQAP's overall emir after a drone strike killed his predecessor , Nasir al Wuhayshi, in June 2015. For nearly two years since that time, Raymi has been forced to navigate an increasingly complex battlefield in Yemen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar '17
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed...
|Feb '17
|Trump is My Pres...
|1
|Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|george whyte
|1
|Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mo Da Prophet
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC