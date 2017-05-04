AQAP leader discusses complex war in Yemen

Al Malahem Media, the main propaganda arm for Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula , published a "dialogue" with Qasim al Raymi on Apr. 30. Raymi was named AQAP's overall emir after a drone strike killed his predecessor , Nasir al Wuhayshi, in June 2015. For nearly two years since that time, Raymi has been forced to navigate an increasingly complex battlefield in Yemen.

