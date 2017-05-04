AQAP leader discusses complex war in ...

AQAP leader discusses complex war in Yemen

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Long War Journal

Al Malahem Media, the main propaganda arm for Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula , published a "dialogue" with Qasim al Raymi on Apr. 30. Raymi was named AQAP's overall emir after a drone strike killed his predecessor , Nasir al Wuhayshi, in June 2015. For nearly two years since that time, Raymi has been forced to navigate an increasingly complex battlefield in Yemen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar '17 Canuck stay home 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb '17 Sneaky Phart 124
News Postcards to President Trump: 'You've destroyed... Feb '17 Trump is My Pres... 1
News Another Saudi War Crime in Yemen as 43 Prisoner... (Nov '16) Nov '16 george whyte 1
News Yemen's Houthis launch missile toward Saudi hol... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mo Da Prophet 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC