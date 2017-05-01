Alarm grows in Washington as Saudi coalition attack on Yemen port appears imminent
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers urged Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday to reconsider his support for a seemingly imminent assault by a Saudi-led coalition on the crucial Yemeni port city of Hodeida. "In the face of Yemen's senseless humanitarian tragedy, where 19 million people need emergency support, we are committed to using our Constitutional authority to assert greater oversight over U.S. involvement in the conflict and promote greater public debate regarding U.S. military participation in Yemen's civil war, which has never been authorized by Congress," the legislators said in a letter.
