Al-Qaida leader says group fought alongside US-backed forces

In this April 23, 2013 file photo, a suspected Yemeni al-Qaida militant, center, holds a banner as he stands behind bars during a court hearing in state security court in Sanaa, Yemen. Qasim al-Rimi, leader of the group known as Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, said Sunday, April 30, 2017, that his militants have often fought alongside Yemeni government factions, remarks that could embarrass the U.S.-backed coalition battling the impoverished Arab country's Shiite rebels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.