A Yemeni man suspected of being infected with cholera receives...
Travelers arriving on flights from Aden or Si'oun Airport in Hadramout to Egypt will be examined and their data will be recorded for follow-up, Al-Masry Al-Youm reported, quoting Director of the Quarantine Department at the airport Medhat Qandil. The decision came after instructions from the Ministry of Health, in order to protect the country from possible spread of cholera.
