A country 'on its knees': Cholera takes hold in war-weary Yemen

Hilal al-Asri brought his wife to a hospital in Yemen's capital, Sana'a, nearly two weeks ago, expecting her cholera would be cleared up quickly and they'd be on their way. Today, three of his five children share a bed next to hers, all of them hooked up to fluid drips in a makeshift ward hastily assembled to deal with an outbreak that has killed 206 and suspected to have infected more than 17,200 since 27 April, according to the Ministry of Health's latest count.

