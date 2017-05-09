34 dead of suspected cholera as Yemen...

34 dead of suspected cholera as Yemen outbreak spreads

Women walk past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salaries in Sanaa, Yemen May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah Sanaa: Thirty-four people have died of cholera-related causes and more than 2,000 have been taken ill in Yemen, as humanitarian organisations warned Tuesday that the outbreak could spiral out of countrol.

