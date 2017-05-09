34 dead of suspected cholera as Yemen outbreak spreads

Women walk past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salaries in Sanaa, Yemen May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah Sanaa: Thirty-four people have died of cholera-related causes and more than 2,000 have been taken ill in Yemen, as humanitarian organisations warned Tuesday that the outbreak could spiral out of countrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.